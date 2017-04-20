SC AUDIO: QU's Walters talks power, records and team goals

Quincy University senior second baseman Jake Walters discusses his strong offensive output so far this season and whether or not he's chasing the single-season records his friend Ryan Snyder set last season. Plus, the Hawks' goals for the rest of this season and his future in the game of baseball.

<iframe width="50%" height="83" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/318644033&color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false"></iframe>