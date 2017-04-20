YMCA to operate Jackson-Lincoln pool

Officials with the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex announced an agreement Thursday with the Quincy Family YMCA.

The pool, which has had financial issues in the past, operates solely on private donations and grants.

“This facility is more than just a swimming pool," JLSC Board President Carol Brockmiller said. "It is a community – a safe place where our neighborhood kids and families can have fun and spend time together."

"We look forward to the added resources the YMCA is going to be able to bring to the facility.” Brockmiller added.

The pool is scheduled for a June 3 opening and will be open through early August, pending attendance. The hours will be Monday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pool will be closed Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. to prepare for Family Swim Nights, which are sponsored by Blessing Health System employees. That event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This facility was founded on one family’s vision and generosity," YMCA Executive Director Brandon Dowdy said. "We hope the Quincy community will continue to join with us as we partner on this exciting new collaboration.”

You can donate to the Jackson Lincoln Swimming Complex by mailing a check to P.O. Box 176, Quincy, Illinois, 62305. You can also call 217-228-4514.