Illinois lawmakers ponder proposal to legalize marijuana

CHICAGO (AP) - The head of Colorado's Department of Revenue has spoken to a panel of Illinois lawmakers considering a proposal to legalize marijuana in the state.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2oU15vk ) reports that the department executive director, Barbara Brohl, told Illinois lawmakers at a hearing Wednesday that she believes the legal market for marijuana is eating into the black market, funding drug abuse treatment and prevention, and providing a safer product.

Proposed legislation in Illinois would allow possession of up to one ounce of pot by people 21 and over. Smoking in public would be prohibited, and driving under the influence would remain illegal.

Sponsors of the bill say the measure won't get a vote this legislative season, but they're beginning a series of hearings on how to craft the law.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

