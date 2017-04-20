Lovelace wants laptop computer back, pays court fees

Lovelace, his family and attorney after a not guilty verdict was handed down in March.

Curtis Lovelace wanted a laptop computer barred as evidence in his murder trial returned, but the judge said another case will determine its fate.

Lovelace, a former prosecutor and former school board member, was accused of murdering his wife Cory back in 2006. Lovelace was found not guilty of murder in March by a Sangamon County jury.

A previous motion by Lovelace's defense stated the computer in question was illegally obtained by police. It said the computer was Lovelace's property but was taken by his ex-wife, Erika Gomez, when they divorced.

Judge Bob Hardwick barred the computer from being used as evidence in Lovelace's second murder trial. In the first trial, a note and an email to a friend were presented as evidence.

A hearing was held Wednesday afternoon in Cass County to hear a motion filed by the defense asking that the court to order the release of the laptop back to Lovelace and release all bond funds back to Lovelace.

In a order issued Wednesday, Hardwick stated the computer would remain as evidence and not returned to either party. It said the state would hold the laptop until a ruling in the dissolution case between Lovelace and Gomez.

Hardwick also entered an order Thursday regarding the return of Lovelace's bond.

The order stated a $350,000 bond was posted by two parties: $300,000 by the law firm Beckett & Webber and $50,000 by Rich Herr.

Hardwick ordered that because of a 10 percent bond fee and electronic monitoring expenses, the law firm would receive $265,342.50 and Herr would receive $44,223.75.

Lovelace's defense was asking for the full bond amount to be returned, according to its motion.

Check out the comprehensive coverage of the trial by WGEM News and the Herald-Whig here.

Read the full court orders and motion by the defense below: