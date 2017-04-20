WIU receives grant to help students study abroad

More Tri-State college students may be able to study abroad thanks to a federal grant.

Western Illinois University has received nearly $425,000 through the Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Language grant. WIU was one of only 24 recipients nationwide.

Professor Heather McIlvaine-Newsad said this gives more opportunities to students who may have never considered studying abroad.

"We basically have $12,000 each calendar year in order to be able to help students afford study abroad," McIlvaine-Newsad said. "One of the things that we know is that it's expensive and this makes it a little bit less daunting of a financial obligation."

This grant also allows WIU to provide workshops about using Spanish in the workplace to the public. Here's a list of when those workshops are. They will all be from 9 to 12 a.m at the Spoon River College Community Outreach which is located at 2500 E. Jackson St. in Macomb.

