Nonprofit group gives high safety grade to Blessing Hospital

Two workers prepare for questions at Blessing Hospital's information desk.

Quincy's Blessing Hospital is being recognized for safety.

The nonprofit organization "The Leapfrog Group" gave Blessing an "A" in its latest Hospital safety grade.

The grade comes from 30 measures, including safety data and a panel review. Blessing Health System officials say this is the second report in a row to receive the "A" and credits it to staff keeping patient safety and comments in mind.

"We take their concerns seriously," President & CEO Maureen Kahn said. "When they entrust their lives in our hands, we take that responsibility with a high degree of accountability."

Hospitals opt into the review. Of those reviewed, only 38 Illinois hospitals received an "A" rating.

You can look at other hospital grades by going to www.hospitalsafetygrade.org