QCT expanding summer courses

If your child is a big Star Wars fan, or wants to be a star, the Quincy Community Theatre is the place for them this summer.

QCT is expanding its education program this summer, offering a total of 18 courses they said will give learning opportunities to kids, teens and adults.

One of the highlights is the Star Wars: Jedi Academy, where first through fifth graders will hone their skills to build their own characters and tell new intergalactic stories, but there are classes for people of all ages.

"What we've noticed is that we have a lot of families who were taking classes all at the same time, and so what expanding our summer program lets us do is it lets siblings in the same family, or friends who are taking the classes together, have that experience at the same time."

Theatre officials said they have plenty of other classes for newcomers and seasoned vets alike.

For more information, check out the Quincy Community Theatre website here.