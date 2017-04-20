Quincy man wins large lottery prize - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy man wins large lottery prize

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local man is cashing in on some serious good luck after recently purchasing a winning lottery ticket.

Lifelong Quincy resident Robert Powell played an Ultimate Crossword ticket and instantly won $75,000.

“When I received my check from the Lottery, I took it straight to the bank," Powell said. "I plan to use some of the money for home renovation projects.” 

Powell purchased the winning ticket at the Ayerco at 18th and Broadway. The store will receive one percent of the prize amount.

