Warren Barrett bridge to open next week

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Warren Barrett bridge in Hannibal will open next week.

According to officials: an opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday, April 25. The bridge has been closed since January after MoDOT officials found it was deteriorating.

The new bridge is 10 feet longer and wider.
 

