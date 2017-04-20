Fire breaks out in Warsaw, Ill. cafe - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire breaks out in Warsaw, Ill. cafe

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Connect
Fire crews check for hot spots. Fire crews check for hot spots.

Fire crews were called to C and J's Cafe in Warsaw, Illinois Thursday evening.

A man and woman who were in the apartment upstairs when fire broke out, safely escaped.

Timothy Mondon said he started smelling burning plastic and wood. He said he felt something was off and when he walked to the back of his apartment, he saw flames coming up the back of the building.

Mondon says they have family they can stay with for a few days. Luckily the fire department is located across from where this happened, and he credits fire crews for keeping the fire from getting out of hand.

Witnesses say smoke was coming out the back of the building when crews pulled up to the building at 420 Main St. 

Residents said the owner of the cafe is on vacation, pointing to a sign on the door.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.