Fire breaks out in Warsaw, Ill. cafe

Fire crews were called to C and J's Cafe in Warsaw, Illinois Thursday evening.

A man and woman who were in the apartment upstairs when fire broke out, safely escaped.

Timothy Mondon said he started smelling burning plastic and wood. He said he felt something was off and when he walked to the back of his apartment, he saw flames coming up the back of the building.

Mondon says they have family they can stay with for a few days. Luckily the fire department is located across from where this happened, and he credits fire crews for keeping the fire from getting out of hand.

Witnesses say smoke was coming out the back of the building when crews pulled up to the building at 420 Main St.

Residents said the owner of the cafe is on vacation, pointing to a sign on the door.