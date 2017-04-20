Pikeland School District addressing nurse shortage

Hawley said that more students have been coming to school with medical needs.

Rachel Cawthon has had to help students when the district nurse isn't in the building.

Superintendent Hawley said the district would like to hire an additional nurse, but they don't have the funds for it.

Red medical bags are kept in classrooms for students with medical needs.

Staff members have had to play the role of nurse, when the district nurse is out of the building.

The Pikeland School District would like to hire another nurse, but because of a lack of funds, they'll have to rely on red medical bags instead. The bags with medical supplies can be found in classrooms throughout Pittsfield South Elementary School.

"The purpose for that is because we only have one nurse for our district, and she's only in my building a day and a half a week." Principal Angie Ruebush said.

Rachel Cawthon teaches first grade, and with the school nurse often gone, Cawthon and her co-workers have found themselves addressing the medical needs of students.

"Honestly we're used to that." Cawthon said. "We juggle a lot of things all the time throughout the day. Even kids that don't have red bags sometime have a situation arise where we take care of it."

The situation has been blamed on a lack on state funding. The district is owed roughly $800,000 from the state.



Superintendent Paula Hawley said they can only afford one nurse, who has gone from school-to-school in the district.

"We have more and more kids with more severe need that have come into the district, and she is stretched very thin now, and it would be optimal to us to have someone else to help her." Hawley said.

Cawthon added that she will gladly continue filling in when the nurse is absent, but it's something that she'd like to eventually see addressed.

"I think a nurse in our building would be ideal, again in the future." Cawthon said. "But for now, we just continue to do the best with what we have."