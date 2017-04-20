Pike County museum honors area veterans

The event will take place at the museum in Pittsfield.

A Pike County museum has been getting ready to host a grand opening event that they hope will bring more recognition for local veterans.

The Pike County All Wars Museum plans to host the event this Saturday. Museum President Lloyd Lawber, who is also a Vietnam Veteran, said that he wanted to open the museum as a way to recognize Pike County Veterans.

He added that the county has a rich history dating back to the Civil War where 3,132 soldiers from the area served.

I don't think there's enough recognition for the veterans that served this country, especially that gave a lot." Lawber said. "We have a tremendous wealth of information and veterans that served our country from this county."

The event will take place at the museum on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.