Hannibal students get help from local experts

Students at Hannibal High School are getting some help from local experts for an upcoming competition.

The students are preparing for the National Academic Financial Challenge which will be held in Kansas City on May 5th. Last week, Hannibal High School took home the gold in the state competition in Jefferson City. Their teacher invited some local finance experts to help the students prepare, which he says can make a big difference.

"When they can interact with experts as well as what they get from me in the classroom, it does give them an advantage," said teacher Kurt Haner.

Hannibal High School has done well in past national competitions, having earned as high as 2nd place.

