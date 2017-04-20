Hannibal students get help from local experts - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal students get help from local experts

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Students at Hannibal High School are getting some help from local experts for an upcoming competition.

The students are preparing for the National Academic Financial Challenge which will be held in Kansas City on May 5th. Last week, Hannibal High School took home the gold in the state competition in Jefferson City. Their teacher invited some local finance experts to help the students prepare, which he says can make a big difference.

"When they can interact with experts as well as what they get from me in the classroom, it does give them an advantage," said teacher Kurt Haner.

 Hannibal High School has done well in past national competitions, having earned as high as 2nd place.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.