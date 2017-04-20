Adams County to look for additional help

A handout shows the current job description for the new position.

Adams County board members hope a new job can improve consistency across county departments.

Officials want to create a position to help departments in several areas, including during budgeting times. Board member Matt Obert says they're working on the job title and description to make sure all members and department heads agree with it.

He says the new position will allow for major overhauls, like working to consolidate the county human resource policy.

"It is a full-time job to try and so we do believe to have a consistent HR policy manual and practice throughout the county will prevent a lot of risk and liability for the county," Obert said.

The board hopes to approve the title and description at its meeting in May. They hope to hire someone by September.