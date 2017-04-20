Grave sites found on new Adams County Jail property - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Grave sites found on new Adams County Jail property

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County officials are worried that grave sites underneath the new jail site could delay construction.

A week after using frequencies to check below the surface, officials say a preliminary report shows there are 20 to 40 grave sites under the property. So far, there's no evidence of actual remains. 

County board members are trying to get a permit by May 1 so crews can dig and figure out if there are remains on the property. They need to finish an archeological dig before construction begins, which they hope to start in July. 

