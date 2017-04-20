Grave sites found on new Adams County Jail property

Look at the ground where grave sites were found on the new Adams County Jail Site.

Adams County officials are worried that grave sites underneath the new jail site could delay construction.

A week after using frequencies to check below the surface, officials say a preliminary report shows there are 20 to 40 grave sites under the property. So far, there's no evidence of actual remains.

County board members are trying to get a permit by May 1 so crews can dig and figure out if there are remains on the property. They need to finish an archeological dig before construction begins, which they hope to start in July.