Thursday's Area Scores - April 20

Lane Pence's two-run home run in the 6th inning gave Scotland County the momentum they needed to beat Clark County.

**High School Baseball**



Scotland County: 8

Clark County: 7

Will Pickerell: go-ahead RBI in 7th

Lane Pence: 2-run HR in 6th to tie game

Evan Cameron: 3-run HR

Tigers: (11-0)

Indians: (10-2)



Canton: 11

Knox County: 7

Lance Logsdon: 2 HR's



Fulton: 5

Hannibal: 3

Chandler Moffitt: 2 hits



Highland: 1

Macon: 7



Louisiana: 12

South Shelby: 13



QND: 5

Beardstown: 1

Tommy Ray: WP, 5 IP, 0 ER (2 RBI's)



West Hancock: 9

Macomb: 8

Kolton Johnson: 2 hits, 3 RBI's



Brown County: 17

Triopia: 5

Tanner Sussenbach: 3-4, 3 RBI's



Central: 3

Monmouth-Roseville: 5

Eric Jones/Lane Marlow: HR's



Illini West: 2

Abingdon-Avon: 4



Liberty: 4

Western: 5

Jacob Goertz: 2 hits





**High School Soccer, Girls**



QND: 2

Rochester: 0

McKenzie Foley/Olivia Dreyer: goals

Delaney Walker: 8th shutout of season

Lady Raiders: (11-0-1)



Keokuk: 2

Fairfield: 3

McKenna Tackes: 2 goals



Central Lee: 0

Holy Trinity: 6

Ali Randolph: Hat trick



Hannibal: 0

Boonville: 6





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Keokuk: 8

Fairfield: 3

Jamin Klose: 4 goals



Holy Trinity: 1

Central Lee: 0

Nick Pothitakis: goal (PK)





**High School Softball**



Quincy High: 2

Illini West: 7

Hannah Wood: 3 hits, 3 RBI's



Unity: 17

Southeastern: 1

Jordan Hildeband/Haley Miller: combined 2-hitter



Macomb: 10

West Hancock: 0

(6 Innings)

Haley Coker: 2-3



Griggsville-Perry: 11

South Fulton: 8

Brianna Brown: 3 hits, 4 RBI's



Brown County: 9

Triopia: 7

(Game 1)

Chloe Alsup: 4 hits



Brown County: 13

Triopia: 6

(Game 2)

Alissa Hodge: 2 RBI's





**High School Golf, Boys**



1) Highland: 187

2) LaPlata: 191

3) Monroe City: 212

-- Top Highland Individual -- Dalton Klocke: 44



(Davis County Tournament)

1) Centerville: 322

3) Keokuk: 336 (led by Brett Wrieden: 78)

7) Clark County: 397 (led by Asa Humphrey: 92)



(Lewis & Clark Tournament)

1) Marceline: 342

4) Scotland County: 393