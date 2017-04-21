Thursday's Area Scores - April 20

**High School Baseball**
Scotland County: 8
Clark County: 7
Will Pickerell: go-ahead RBI in 7th
Lane Pence: 2-run HR in 6th to tie game
Evan Cameron: 3-run HR
Tigers: (11-0)
Indians: (10-2)
Canton: 11
Knox County: 7
Lance Logsdon: 2 HR's
Fulton: 5
Hannibal: 3
Chandler Moffitt: 2 hits
Highland: 1
Macon: 7
Louisiana: 12
South Shelby: 13
QND: 5
Beardstown: 1
Tommy Ray: WP, 5 IP, 0 ER (2 RBI's)
West Hancock: 9
Macomb: 8
Kolton Johnson: 2 hits, 3 RBI's
Brown County: 17
Triopia: 5
Tanner Sussenbach: 3-4, 3 RBI's
Central: 3
Monmouth-Roseville: 5
Eric Jones/Lane Marlow: HR's
Illini West: 2
Abingdon-Avon: 4
Liberty: 4
Western: 5
Jacob Goertz: 2 hits
**High School Soccer, Girls**
QND: 2
Rochester: 0
McKenzie Foley/Olivia Dreyer: goals
Delaney Walker: 8th shutout of season
Lady Raiders: (11-0-1)
Keokuk: 2
Fairfield: 3
McKenna Tackes: 2 goals
Central Lee: 0
Holy Trinity: 6
Ali Randolph: Hat trick
Hannibal: 0
Boonville: 6
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Keokuk: 8
Fairfield: 3
Jamin Klose: 4 goals
Holy Trinity: 1
Central Lee: 0
Nick Pothitakis: goal (PK)
**High School Softball**
Quincy High: 2
Illini West: 7
Hannah Wood: 3 hits, 3 RBI's
Unity: 17
Southeastern: 1
Jordan Hildeband/Haley Miller: combined 2-hitter
Macomb: 10
West Hancock: 0
(6 Innings)
Haley Coker: 2-3
Griggsville-Perry: 11
South Fulton: 8
Brianna Brown: 3 hits, 4 RBI's
Brown County: 9
Triopia: 7
(Game 1)
Chloe Alsup: 4 hits
Brown County: 13
Triopia: 6
(Game 2)
Alissa Hodge: 2 RBI's
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Highland: 187
2) LaPlata: 191
3) Monroe City: 212
-- Top Highland Individual -- Dalton Klocke: 44
(Davis County Tournament)
1) Centerville: 322
3) Keokuk: 336 (led by Brett Wrieden: 78)
7) Clark County: 397 (led by Asa Humphrey: 92)
(Lewis & Clark Tournament)
1) Marceline: 342
4) Scotland County: 393
