Fort Madison trio signs on the dotted line

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -- Fort Madison seniors Lexi Schmidt and Austin Rose will once again be classmates for the next four years.



Schmidt will play softball at the next level while Rose will continue his basketball career at Clarke University.



Both vow to be more than ready for the next test.



"It's very overwhelming but it's exciting, nerve wracking, (and) scary, but I'm really excited to start a new chapter in my life," Schmidt said.



According to Rose, "(Clarke was) one of the first schools that called me back and they were the first school I got to walk into, and they're really welcoming. I really liked it there."



Schmidt's teammate on the diamond also made her future intentions known.



Chayse Lowney is heading a few miles north to Burlington to join the Southeastern Community College softball program after getting some helpful advice from a Fort Madison alum.



"One of my biggest inspirations was probably another player that goes to SCC, Kaylin Featheringill," Lowney said.



"She talked to me a lot about how it's a lot of a better transformation from high school to college."



Seven Fort Madison student athletes signed on the dotted Wednesday afternoon.



(NOTE --- this is the second of three stories on Fort Madison's signing day. The final installment comes Friday on WGEM News at 6.)