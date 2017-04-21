Illini West's Totsch ready to take golf skills to SCC

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -- Morgan Totsch admits there were times she figured college golf was out of the question.



But then her senior season at Illini West included a runner-up finish at regionals, and a state qualifying performance at sectionals.



College golf became a reality Thursday morning as she pledged Southeastern Community College.



"I think I'm definitely ready for it with how good my senior year of high school went," Totsch said.



"It was definitely important to step up and know that I could do it. I might have had doubt before, but now I think I'm ready for it."



Totsch wrapped up her Charger playing days with a Top-25 finish at state last fall.