Scotland County's Feeney gets shot with Columbia College

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- Abi Feeney isn't too concerned about what she already knows because she realizes her opponents on the basketball court better be worried about what they are not aware of.



Despite her lack of height the Scotland County senior plays with a big heart, and now she's a college basketball player.



In front of dozens of family members, friends, teammates, and classmates, Feeney signed on the dotted line with Columbia College Thursday proving it's not always about the size of the player, but sometimes the fight inside the player.



"That's what I have going from me is my heart and my hard work. It's just a passion in me and I'm never going to let anything stop me from doing it," Feeney explained.



"I've only felt this happy a couple of times in my life. Being able to sign my name and knowing that I'm going to a successful college is just surreal."



Scotland County head coach Cory Shultz added: "I'm so proud of her and excited for her. She's been working hard the last four years to get there and Columbia College was the one she wanted."



Feeney was part of a Scotland County senior class that nearly hit the century mark in wins over four years.



She helped guide the Lady Tigers to a third place finish at the Class 2 state tournament this past season.



It was the first state trophy for any sport in school history.