Home Ownership Center aims to ease path to American Dream

For many people, the process of buying a home can appear out of reach or even seem impossible.

The North East Community Action Corporation in Hannibal is trying help local residents to make the American Dream a reality with its new Home Ownership Center.

The NECAC Homeownership Center opened two weeks ago and brings an all-encompassing program to the table designed to make buying a home accessible and the process easier for residents who aren't familiar with it.

The center allows those looking to own a home to learn crucial steps to saving money, evaluate different kinds of loans, and learn how navigate the housing market.

NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Carla Potts says the courses and help they offer covers every step of the home buying process for people of all levels of income.

"It doesn't matter about income, it matters about you wanting to be a homeowner," she said. "We will start you out with the very basics and lead you all the way down the path to home ownership."

Potts says often an overlooked challenge to owning a home comes after you've bought a house, and the Home Ownership Center is offering to help with that too.

"We do post purchase, so once you get that home we're going to stay with you for about a year. We're going to talk about home maintenance, insurance, and taxes," said Potts.

