This week's box office preview - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

This week's box office preview

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect

Crime thriller "Free Fire" and Disney's nature documentary "Born In China" are among the films hitting theaters this week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.