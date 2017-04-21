Bridge replacement to close Adams Co. road - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bridge replacement to close Adams Co. road

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Highway Department announced a road will be closed next week for bridge replacement.

A news release stated East 603rd Lane, also known as north bottom road, will be closed starting Monday. Crews will replace the bridge crossing over Ursa Creek.

Officials expected the bridge to be reopened by the middle of June.

