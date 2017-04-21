Illinois groups opposed to landline service legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - AARP Illinois and consumer-rights groups in the state say they oppose legislation that would allow AT&T to divert its resources away from landlines.

The legislation would permit the utility giant to free itself from a legal obligation to provide landline service in areas with old technology. AT&T officials say almost 90 percent of customers have gotten rid of landlines in favor of wireless technology or internet-based communication.

AARP Illinois associate state director Andre Jordan says reliable phone service is a basic necessity for all individuals and that cutting some services could be disastrous. He says telephone services are vital for older residents to socialize, preserve their health and safety, and seek emergency assistance.

AT&T spokesman Eric Robinson says the legislation would help save the company money and offer its customers enhanced services.

