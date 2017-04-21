Park officials want your input

Macomb Park District officials want to hear from residents before making a decision on the future of the city's pool.

Executive Director Rachel Lenz is inviting residents to Coffee & Conversations on Monday to talk about the Glenwood pool. City leaders are working to decide whether to invest more money into the pool or close it down.

Lenz is available from 8:30 to 3 to talk about your thoughts and concerns with the pool or the park district in general.

You must call ahead at 309-833-4526 and reserve a time slot.