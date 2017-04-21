April is Donate Life Month

April is National Donate Life month, and Blessing Hospital wants the public to know how significant the need for organ and tissue donors is.

Connie Scott, the Administrative Director of Specialty Care Services at Blessing said on Friday that the need for donors far outnumbers the supply.

According to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Network, there are currently over 4,100 people waiting for a kidney transplant in Illinois.

Nationwide, an average of 22 people die each day as they wait on transplants.

"It just makes it very important that when we no longer need something, because we're not going to survive, that we think about who we could help or benefit." Scott said.