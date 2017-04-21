Hannibal returns to Hull to lead boys basketball team

The Hannibal boys basketball team has finally found its new head coach, however, he is not new to the program.



Hannibal athletic director Clint Graham announced via a press release, Friday, that the program will once again turn to Marty Hull to lead the program.



Hull is currently the principal at Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal. Hull previously lead the program for four seasons, however, his last coaching stint ended in 2010 when Hull resigned as the coach of the Western boys basketball program.



Hull will be formally introduced as the Pirates' head coach Monday morning at a press conference.



