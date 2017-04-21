Fort Madison duo find college program fit

Wednesday at Fort Madison High School, Brady Reynolds and Hope Gray eagerly awaiting their turn to sign letters of intent to play college sports. That is because finding the right college program to commit to was no easy task for either.



"It opens up my eyes because I've never imagined this but it's a good experience and I'm excited to sign," said Gray.



Wanting to continue his career on the baseball diamond, Reynolds eventually decided to commit to Morton College in Chicago where he feels like he found a match made in Heaven.



"When I went for my visit they made me feel right at home and they made me feel like I wasn't just another player," said Reynolds.



"I was chosen and I was really (excited) that they looked into my stats and everything and that made me feel good."



Meanwhile, Gray thought college athletics wasn't in the cards for her. That was until the Central College tennis team came calling.



"I went to a tennis camp there over the summer and I wasn't planning on playing tennis in college but the coach really opened that up for me," she said.



"It was really welcoming."



Gray is currently in season while Reynolds still has his senior season of baseball to play this summer.













