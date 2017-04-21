Ambulance grant to help EMT's do CPR on the run

A federal grant is helping the Adams County Ambulance Service purchase a new piece of equipment that could help in emergency situations.

Officials say consistent chest compressions are vital when a person is having a heart attack. Now, paramedics will be able to do that even in tight spaces. Adams County Ambulance officials learned about the grant Friday and plan to use the $108,000 to buy automated CPR devices.

EMS Captain Kyle Dixon says the devices have been on the market for a few years and cost thousands of dollars. They allow EMT's to help the patient while also getting them to the hospital quickly.

"We're trying to navigate stairwells, narrow hallways or around sharp corners," Dixon said. "It's difficult to deliver consistent and effective chest compressions while we're trying to navigate that."

Officials say they'll start bidding out for the devices over the next few weeks.