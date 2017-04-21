Turning trash into art for Earth Day

Residents look at masks made from recycle materials during the art exhibit.

Judges awarded this piece of art second place in the contest.

Art on display during the Recycle into Art Contest in Canton, Missouri.

Students in Canton, Missouri celebrated Earth Day by showing off their artistic side.

The Canton Area Arts Council held a Recycle Into Art Contest Friday. Students of all ages put together pieces of art made from recycled materials. Organizers say it's been a tradition for several years and it's an effort to make residents think twice about what they throw away.

"Materials that we use everyday are things that can be redone, re-imagined and redesigned with a really creative mind to make something that we can still use," Canton Area Arts Council President Carol Mathieson said.

"Instead of throwing these items away, they can re-purpose them and they can think outside the box," Canton R-5 Elementary Art Teacher Paisley Goembel said.

Organizers stressed the term "used" just means someone else liked it first. They hope residents will work harder to recycle and take the ideas that come about during Earth Day seriously.