Turning trash into art for Earth Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Turning trash into art for Earth Day

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Art on display during the Recycle into Art Contest in Canton, Missouri. Art on display during the Recycle into Art Contest in Canton, Missouri.
Judges awarded this piece of art second place in the contest. Judges awarded this piece of art second place in the contest.
Residents look at masks made from recycle materials during the art exhibit. Residents look at masks made from recycle materials during the art exhibit.
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

Students in Canton, Missouri celebrated Earth Day by showing off their artistic side.

The Canton Area Arts Council held a Recycle Into Art Contest Friday. Students of all ages put together pieces of art made from recycled materials. Organizers say it's been a tradition for several years and it's an effort to make residents think twice about what they throw away.

"Materials that we use everyday are things that can be redone, re-imagined and redesigned with a really creative mind to make something that we can still use," Canton Area Arts Council President Carol Mathieson said.

"Instead of throwing these items away, they can re-purpose them and they can think outside the box," Canton R-5 Elementary Art Teacher Paisley Goembel said.

Organizers stressed the term "used" just means someone else liked it first. They hope residents will work harder to recycle and take the ideas that come about during Earth Day seriously.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.