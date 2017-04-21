Friday's Sports Extra-April 21

**College Football**
(WIU Bruce Craddock Memorial Spring Game)
WIU Defense: 41
WIU Offense: 29
**High School Baseball**
(IHSA)
Alleman: 0
Quincy High:4
Drake Green: WP, No-hitter, 9 K's
Alleman: 3
Quincy High: 5
Blue Devils: (4-2 WB6)
Unity: 1
Liberty: 3
Avery Spilker: 2 RBI
West Central: 1
Southeastern: 2
Kelton Rice: GW RBI
Shad Flesner: 7.0 IP, 9 K's
Illini West: 4
Havana: 1
Jonah Burt: GW RBI
Pleasant Hill: 0
Payson: 17
Cole Schwartz: 2 RBI
(MSHSAA)
Clark County: 2
Canton: 3
Drake Serbin: Walk-off HPB
Highland: 7
Monroe City: 3
Tucker Olson: WP, 7.0 IP, 5 K's
Issac Brown: 2-3, 2 RBI
Bowling Green: 12
Duchesne: 8
**High School Softball**
Chatham Glenwood: 4
QND: 14
Peyton Oden: 3-3, 2 3B (100th career hit)
Raiders: (9-3)
Quincy High: 1
Alleman: 11
Quincy High: 4
Alleman: 14
Unity: 16
Liberty: 1
Addison Miller: WP
Unity: 5
Liberty: 2
Jamie Ellerman: WP
Mustangs: (10-2)
Pleasant Hill: 1
Payson: 13
Abi Gregg: 3-3, 3 R
Haley Hickerson: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Ft. Madison: 8
Washington: 0
Taylor Shannon: 4 goals
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Ft. Madison: 1
Washington: 2
Brody Rung: Goal
Bloodhounds: (3-4)
**High School Boys Golf**
(Moberly Invite)
1) Hannibal: 162
2) Kirksville: 173
3) Moberly 193
Medalist: Trevor Watson (36/E)
(South Shelby Invite)
1) Palmyra: 317
2) Macon: 348
3) Centralia 361
4) Highland: 368
Medalist: Noah Wilson (69/-3)
(Keokuk Invite)
1) Keokuk: 311
2) Holy Trinity: 348
3) Ft. Madison: 353
Medalist: Brett Weiden (81)
**College Baseball**
Western Illinois: 7
Ft. Wayne: 4
Leathernecks: (13-22, 9-7 SL)
Lewis & Clark: 8
John Wood: 6
Lewis & Clark: 7
John Wood: 3
*Game suspended due to darkness (made up on 4/23)
**College Softball**
Culver-Stockton: 5
Benedictine: 2
Megan Creek: 7.0 IP, 3 K's
Culver-Stockton: 9
Benedictine: 1
Creek: Grand Slam
Wildcats: (19-21, 12-17)