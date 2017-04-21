Friday's Sports Extra-April 21 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday's Sports Extra-April 21

Posted:

**College Football**

(WIU Bruce Craddock Memorial Spring Game)

WIU Defense: 41
WIU Offense: 29


**High School Baseball**

(IHSA)

Alleman: 0
Quincy High:4
Drake Green: WP, No-hitter, 9 K's

Alleman: 3
Quincy High: 5
Blue Devils: (4-2 WB6)

Unity: 1
Liberty: 3
Avery Spilker: 2 RBI

West Central: 1
Southeastern: 2
Kelton Rice: GW RBI
Shad Flesner: 7.0 IP, 9 K's

Illini West: 4
Havana: 1
Jonah Burt: GW RBI

Pleasant Hill: 0
Payson: 17
Cole Schwartz: 2 RBI

(MSHSAA)

Clark County: 2
Canton: 3
Drake Serbin: Walk-off HPB

Highland: 7
Monroe City: 3
Tucker Olson: WP, 7.0 IP, 5 K's 
Issac Brown: 2-3, 2 RBI

Bowling Green: 12
Duchesne: 8

**High School Softball**

Chatham Glenwood: 4
QND: 14
Peyton Oden: 3-3, 2 3B (100th career hit)
Raiders: (9-3)

Quincy High: 1
Alleman: 11

Quincy High: 4
Alleman: 14

Unity: 16
Liberty: 1
Addison Miller: WP

Unity: 5
Liberty: 2
Jamie Ellerman: WP
Mustangs: (10-2)

Pleasant Hill: 1
Payson: 13
Abi Gregg: 3-3, 3 R
Haley Hickerson: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI

**High School Soccer, Girls**

Ft. Madison: 8
Washington: 0
Taylor Shannon: 4 goals

**High School Soccer, Boys**

Ft. Madison: 1
Washington: 2
Brody Rung: Goal
Bloodhounds: (3-4) 

**High School Boys Golf**

(Moberly Invite)
1) Hannibal: 162
2) Kirksville: 173
3) Moberly 193
Medalist: Trevor Watson (36/E)

(South Shelby Invite)
1) Palmyra: 317
2) Macon: 348
3) Centralia 361
4) Highland: 368
Medalist: Noah Wilson (69/-3)

(Keokuk Invite)
1) Keokuk: 311 
2) Holy Trinity: 348
3) Ft. Madison: 353
Medalist:  Brett Weiden (81) 

**College Baseball**

Western Illinois: 7
Ft. Wayne: 4
Leathernecks: (13-22, 9-7 SL)

Lewis & Clark: 8
John Wood: 6

Lewis & Clark: 7
John Wood: 3
*Game suspended due to darkness (made up on 4/23)

**College Softball**

Culver-Stockton: 5
Benedictine: 2
Megan Creek: 7.0 IP, 3 K's

Culver-Stockton: 9
Benedictine: 1
Creek: Grand Slam
Wildcats: (19-21, 12-17)  




 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.