Hannibal's Smith signs with CMU spikes

The college signing spree continued, Friday, in Hannibal where Javionna Smith decided to extend her volleyball career another four years.



Smith made her commitment to Central Methodist University official with the stroke of a pen Friday.



"When I went on just a normal college visit, I got that home feeling and it felt like being here in Hannibal," said Smith.



That is when the senior got the idea of playing volleyball for the Eagles, and to her surprise, Smith got the answer she was looking for.



"I took the initiative to go and look into their volleyball program," she said.



"I got in touch with the coaches and they were so outgoing and willing to help me get prepared."



Smith joins CMU volleyball program that went and impressive (36-6) in 2016.







