Tri-State woman wins nursing award

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
A local healthcare worker was awarded Friday for all she does to help her patients and the community.

Patricia Lipp was named the Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year today by John Wood Community College and the Community Health Care Agencies. Lipp works at Luther Manor in Hannibal, Missouri. She won $300 dollars and several gifts.

The thirteen other nominees also received a reward as well.
 

