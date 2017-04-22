Undercooked chicken behind food poisonings

Each year, one in six Americans get some form of food poisoning and new data from the CDC shows undercooked chicken is making many Americans sick.

Camplyobacter and salmonella were the most commonly reported foodborne illnesses last year. Both are linked to undercooked poultry.

"It takes a little bit higher temperature to make it safe, 165 versus the 145 (degrees) so you really want to make sure you have a food thermometer," Harrison Hy-Vee Dietitian Jen Kamps said. "A lot of times we think we can just tell that it's done, but you really want to stick the thermometer into the thickest part of the meat and make sure it's actually the temperature you need it at."

The CDC says good news is salmonella infections decreased by 18 percent, because of new standards that have reduced contamination in poultry farms.