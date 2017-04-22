Crews search river for missing Ameren worker

Several boats were out Saturday as part of the search.

Several volunteers on shore during the search.

A search was underway Saturday for a missing Ameren worker who authorities believed fell off the dam at the Keokuk power plant sometime overnight.

Keokuk Assistant Chief Mark Vogel said the man was working an overnight shift and didn't return from his break around 5 a.m.

Vogel said employees found some of the worker's personal belongings. He said volunteer rescue crews then began a search by 7 a.m..

Just before 11 a.m., crews with the Keokuk Emergency Volunteer Corps were searching the water close to Keokuk's Southside Boat Club. They said four boats were in the water and it was possible they would search near Canton, Missouri, as well.

Authorities were not releasing the man's name but said he was elderly.