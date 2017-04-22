Canton R-V bus driver suspended after hitting student

A Canton R-V school bus driver has been suspended after allegedly hitting a student earlier in the week, the Lewis County Sheriff said on Saturday.

Sheriff David Parish said his office was investigation the allegation that Terry Buffington hit a student.

Parish said Buffington faces possible charges of misdemeanor assault or minor assault against an elementary age student.

Parrish said the matter will be turned over to prosecutors on Monday.

He added that Buffington will not be driving the bus next week.

Details about the student's age or extent of injuries were not released.

WGEM News was unable to reach Canton R-V school officials on Saturday.