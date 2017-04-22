Fundraiser raised money for animal shelter in northeast Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fundraiser raised money for animal shelter in northeast Missouri

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Humane Society in Northeast Missouri received hundreds of dollars to help feed animals. 

Hannibal's Shoe Sensation donated more than $600 to the shelter.  

All the money was raised from the "Shoes and Paw" fundraiser that took place last weekend.

People were able to eat, shop, and adopt during the event.

"Business around town like to take collections and bring truck loads in. It's like Christmas when people do that for us. Every time you donate supplies to us, that's just stuff we don't have to go out and buy for the shelter," said Elise Blue, Vice President of Northeast Humane Society. "If you donate money we can go out and get supplies. I can't stress enough that donations are the only way we can survive out there," she said.

Northeast Missouri Humane Society is always looking for donations.

If you're interested in donating, you can drop it off at their building.

