Quincy History Museum opes WWI exhibit

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Gem City honored veterans Saturday with the opening of a World War I exhibit at the History Museum. 

"Over Here and Over There" was created by the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County which is located on 4th and Maine.

Local World War One Veteran Alvin York was honored in the exhibit and officials say having his grandson there to open the exhibit will help continue his legacy. 

"I hope they take away that my grandfather was not just a war hero, but had other concerns and ambitions. When he came back his main desire was to bring education to the mountain children of Tennessee," said Gerald York.

York talked about his grandfather's history in an open forum after the ceremony.

The exhibit will continue at the museum until November. 

