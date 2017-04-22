All Wars Museum opens in Pike County

Many local vets attended the grand opening to show their support for the museum.

90% of displays are donated by local veterans in the area.

Displays at the All War Museum in Pittsfield.

A new exhibit in Pike County, Illinois focuses on local veterans who served our country in the armed forces.

Saturday, people got to tour the museum and see its many exhibits.

Harry Gleckler, was one of the many veterans in attendance at the grand opening.

"I'm a veteran, I was in Korea for a year;1952. I spent the whole year in combat and came home unscratched. I am proud to have served my country," said Gleckler.

He said he's also proud to be part of the museum.

To help with the grand opening, he donated his equipment to showcase some of the items he used while fighting for our country.

"I have a 155 shell in there and some other shells that are very unusual," said Gleckler.

Around 90 percent of the artifacts inside the museum are donated from residents of Pike County.

"We've had a ton of support from people bringing their fathers, their uncles, their brothers stuff in to make sure their service is still know," said Chandra Foster, museum curator.

The museum has artifacts from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Korea, and Spanish-American War.

Foster said in 2014, opening a museum that honored veterans was just a dream and today she's proud that it's finally a reality.

"The people that support us and protect us need to be remembered," said Foster.

"Being in the army is a great experience and people have to see these things like this to get an idea of what it was like," said Gleckler.

The museum is a way for residents to honor veterans all year long.

The museum is free and open to the public. To view hours click here.