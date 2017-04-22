Dream Big Color Run supports local schools

Greg Harley with WGEM News Talk Live! splashing runners with different colors.

It was a beautiful day to go on a run in Quincy Saturday and many people got splashed with colors for a good cause.

The Dream Big in Color 5K Run and Walk was held in the morning to help raise money for Quincy Public Schools.

The course started on Maine Street and wrapped around different blocks to make it challenging.

For $20 dollars, people got a free t-shirt and the opportunity to get sprayed with colored chalk from WGEM's Natalie Will, Kevin Shive, and Greg Harley.