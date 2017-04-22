Earth Day festival promotes awareness and protection - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

In McDonough County, dozens of people were in Chandler Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate Earth Day. 

The annual Earth Festival in Macomb celebrated and promoted environmental awareness and protection.

There was a bike parade, live music, kids activities, and a number of speakers.

The event was free for the family. 

