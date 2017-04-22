Resource day helps local veterans in western Illinois

Veterans in McDonough County had a chance to learn about local services, programs and resources at a fair Saturday morning.



At the National Guard Armory in Macomb, veterans were able to meet with professionals to talk about about healthcare, disability, education, employment and other areas of interest.

"We had one of these last September, at the Sandburg lounge at WIU in the union, and we didn't have that many veterans show up," James Minor, Coordinator for the YMCA said. "So this time, we are way ahead of where we were last year."

Minor says more than 20 veterans came to the fair and were able to sign up for a few programs in the area.