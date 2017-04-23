WIU softball joins Team Reid for Bushnell six-year-old

Reid Brewer of Bushnell, Ill. is just like your average six-year-old. What you would never know from watching Reid, however, is the six-year-old is battling cancer for already the second time in his young life.



"He is always a ball of energy and he's not your typical cancer patient," said his mother, Katie



Reid was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in March of 2015 and after beating the disease through aggressive chemotherapy and stem cell treatments, Reid's family learned that the disease returned to his body in September of 2016.



"He had done so well the first time around and it really seemed like everything was going to be completely smooth going," said Reid's mother.



"So, it was really crushing to us when that relapse occurred."



Hearing about Reid's story the Western Illinois softball team stepped in to help.



The Leathernecks and Love Your Melon, a student organization that helps children battling cancer, teamed up to throw a "superhero" themed game, Saturday, for their hero, Reid Brewer.



"I just heard so much about him so just having the opportunity to help him and his family out was something that our team really wanted to do," said WIU head coach Holly VanVlyman.

Before the game the Leathernecks welcomed their superhero to the field to run through the pregame tunnel and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.



"It was awesome!" said Reid.



Love Your Melon also stepped up selling t-shirts, bracelets and take donations all to help Reid. By first pitch the predominant color in the stands wasn't Western Illinois purple and gold. The stands were filled with blue and yellow from t-shirts and bracelets the students had sold.



"I can't really put into words because this whole year we've just been waiting for a day where we can do whatever we can for Reid to bring a smile to his face," said Love Your Melon's Maddie Stolinski.



After watching her son become a Leatherneck and a superhero for a day, all while battling stage four cancer, Reid's Mother, Katie, couldn't have imagined a better day at a ballgame.



"To reach out and do something like this for somebody is simply amazing," she said.



In fact, by the end of the WIU double header against North Dakota State, Love your Melon and WIU raised more than $1,300 for Reid's medical expenses.



