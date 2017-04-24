Preparing your family for severe weather

While it has been a relatively quiet spring in the Tri-States when it comes to severe weather, that can quickly change at any time.

Local emergency management officials say this is the most important time of the year to develop or review your family's emergency weather plan.

Here are some tips from emergency management officials:

Develop a central meeting place your family can go following a major weather event in situations not all members family are at the same place.

Review basic rules of weather shelter your family including where to go if you're already home when weather strikes. You should always take shelter in a basement of in the most interior room of a structure.

Consider keeping an extra cell phone battery and/or portable chargers in the case of a power outage.

Keep a small stock of water and food.

Having a secondary way of receiving severe weather related information in case of a power outage, such as a battery operated weather radio or mobile alert system can also be crucial in a severe weather event.

The WGEM StormTrak Weather team will begin programming weather radio's Monday night, April 24th, at Hy-Vee's across the Tri-States.

Monday's radio programming event will be from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the Hy-Vee in Fort Madison.



For more information on WGEM weather programming, click here.