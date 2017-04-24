Students questioned after alleged bus assault

Authorities were interviewing students in the Canton R-V School District Monday morning to investigate claims that a bus driver hit a 3rd grade student Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Andy Anderson said the driver, Terry Buffington, was on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The boy wasn't injured and had no visible marks, according to Anderson.

Anderson said there were two investigations going on, an internal one inside the school district, and a police investigation. He said both sides were interviewing students that were on the bus to get a better idea of what happened.

Anderson said there were no cameras on the bus.

"In the six years I've worked here, I've never had this happen before." Anderson said of the assault claims.

Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish said Buffington faced possible charges of misdemeanor assault or minor assault against an elementary student.

Parrish said they were conducting a few more interviews on Monday, and he planned to have the investigation wrapped up Monday or Tuesday. Parrish said he expected to forward it to the prosecutor Tuesday.

