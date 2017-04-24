Illinois lawmakers return from break facing budget issues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers are returning to the Capitol this week to resume work on trying to end the budget stalemate that has eluded them for almost two years.

The State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2pa3xOx ) reports that just before lawmakers' two-week spring break, the House approved another stopgap spending bill that would give more than $800 million to human-services programs and higher education.

But an overall Illinois budget remains a work in progress. Issues include school funding reform, pension changes, a higher minimum wage and other matters that were part of the Senate's "grand bargain."

Efforts to pass the Senate plan include a dozen interconnected bills that suffered a major setback when Republican support evaporated nearly overnight in early March.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has said he believes a deal is close.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

