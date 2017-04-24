Woman pleads guilty in connection with daughter's death

A Quincy woman pleaded guilty Monday in connection with her daughter's shooting death last year, according to court records.

Records show Karen Torres pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition. She also faced an obstruction of justice charge, but that charge was dismissed.

The incident happened last May near Beverly, Illinois, when police said family members were taking part in shooting practice. Authorities said a 3-year-old shot Melina Torres, 7, with a .22 rifle as she walked in front of the other child.

Melina Torres later died at Blessing Hospital.

Daniel Roberts, Julie Roberts and Shannon Combes were also arrested in connection with the incident.

Combes was sentenced to 3-and-a-half years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon by a felon. Daniel Roberts also received prison time after pleading guilty to two charges.

Julie Roberts is scheduled for sentencing in May after pleading guilty to a resisting arrest charge.