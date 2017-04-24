Hannibal Regional Auxiliary hands out awards

Left to right: Todd Ahrens, President and CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System; Sharon Laser, Auxilian and Volunteer of the Year; Alicia Rollins, Director of Guest and Volunteer Services and Dr. Wendy Harrington, CEO of Hannibal Regional Foundation.

The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary handed out its annual awards during a luncheon Monday.

Sharon Laster was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. Laster has been an auxiliary member for 15 years, spending most of her time with the Sewing and Puppet Committee.

Laster has served over 4,000 hours and was nominated by other Auxiliary members.

“Sharon is a caring, unselfish, hardworking volunteer who is willing to go to the highest limits to serve not only Hannibal Regional, but other organizations," a committee member said. "She is a delight to work with as a volunteer and truly cares about everyone she volunteers with.”

The Auxiliary also gave out two Outstanding New Member awards to Kenneth Ayers and Debra Johnson. Outstanding Contribution to a New Program was given to Mary Dunaway for her efforts with the Pet Therapy program.

Also at the luncheon, Honorary Memberships were given to Katherine Bier, Becky Wilt, Julia Lafuse, Russell Howell, Neleta Yount and Kay Adams. Special recognitions were presented to Carol Wilhoit, Donna Buckwalter, Karen Sutor, Kim Ahrens, Gerry Lehenbauer and Nancy Cruse.

The President's Call to Service Award was presented to Bette Durbin. She has been a member for more than 10 years and has given over 6,500 hours of her time.