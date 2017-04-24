WGEM News honored with several awards

(WGEM) - WGEM-TV received several awards in Iowa and Illinois over the weekend.

WGEM News was winner of the top two Iowa Broadcast News Association awards during a ceremony Saturday night in Johnston, Iowa. The news team won "Overall Excellence in News" and "Overall Excellence in Weather Coverage".

The news team also received two third-place awards from IBNA for "Sportscast" and "Spot News".

WGEM was also honored Saturday night by the Illinois Associated Press with the "Best Newscast" award. The award, which covers all of downstate Illinois, was presented at an awards ceremony in Urbana.

The station also received eight nominations from the Missouri Broadcasters' Association last week. Those awards will be announced in June.

“It’s our responsibility to report for every community in the Tri-States,” WGEM News Director Chad Mahoney said. “We’re honored to receive these awards from each of the three states we cover. The recognition motivates us to work even harder to maintain our viewers’ trust.”

WGEM Vice-President and General Manager Carlos Fernandez said the awards show the station's commitment to communities across the Tri-States.

“Our leadership status in news coverage gives us a huge megaphone,” Fernandez said. “We believe it is our responsibility to use that megaphone for the benefit of the communities we serve.”