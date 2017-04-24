Quincy alderman arrested after crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy alderman was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after a crash Thursday, according to police.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that deputies responded to the crash at 4th and Hampshire at 9:50 p.m. Authorities said Paul Havermale was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and DUI.

Havermale, 51, is an alderman in Ward 3.

According to the sheriff's office, Havermale was not injured in the crash. The sheriff's office stated the driver of the other vehicle, Jasmine Jackson-Morgan, 24, of Quincy, received minor injuries and was taken to Blessing Hospital.

The sheriff's office stated Havermale was taken to the Adams County Jail, where he posted bond.

