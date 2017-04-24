Local students watch mock DUI crash scene

Everyday in the United States, 27 people die from drunk driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Local high school students got a first-hand look at what one of those crashes looks like Monday. Macomb High School sophomores watched as emergency crews responded to a mock DUI crash, designed to show students what could happen because of one wrong choice.

Students watched as first responders put their classmates in body bags and cut them out of a car.

"It helped a lot because I'm putting myself in their shoes," Sophomore Hunter Thompson said. "How it would feel to be in that position."

School officials hopes this opens students' eyes.

"This is probably as close as we can get to have them see an actual DUI accident in a safe place," Macomb High School drivers ed teacher Jeff Thorman said. "They can see what actually does happen and people do get hurt, and people do die. There are repercussions when you do things like drink and drive."

Not only was the message to not drink and drive, but to stay alert because you can't control the choices others make.

"You got to watch for this stuff because it does happen and it's clear that it happens a lot," Thompson added. "You just got to know that you have to watch for that and be safe on the road."

For some students, the message was loud and clear.

"It will probably scare some kids into not drinking and driving and slowing down even," Sophomore Bryce Walter said.

A driver under the influence who causes a crash in which someone is injured could get 12 years of jail time alone in Illinois. In Missouri it's up to 7 years and up to 5 years in Iowa.